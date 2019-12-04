{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Bonnie Jean Ginsbach, 89, died Nov. 27, 2019.

A Ceremonial Tribute will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7, at the Christian Life Center.

Inurnment will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 9, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kline Funeral Chapel

Service information

Dec 7
Ceremonial Tribute
Saturday, December 7, 2019
11:00AM
