RAPID CITY | Geraldine “Gerry” Gisness, 90, died Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Visitation will be from 5:30-7 p.m. March 27 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with a Wake Service and Recital of the Rosary Service at 7 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. March 28 at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 221 Knollwood Drive. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
