RAPID CITY | Geraldine “ Gerry” Gisness, 90, passed away peacefully at Fountains Springs Healthcare on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
She was born on May 5, 1928, in Hoven, SD, the daughter of Anthony and Mary (Koehn) Zweber.
Gerry Zweber married Wesley Gisness on June 3, 1950, in Rapid City. She was employed by Tesoro Petroleum, PARCO Inc. and Grelind Publishing, before retiring in 1990.
Gerry was devoted to her family, generous with her time, and did all she could to ensure that her children and grandchildren had the tools and resources to be successful and happy. She also cherished time with her nieces, nephews and their families.
Gerry loved to travel, enjoyed knitting, crocheting, crafts, gardening and church activities.
Survivors include her four sons: Jim Gisness and his wife Michele of Wheat Ridge, CO, Bob and his wife Chris of Roswell, GA, Bill and his wife Meredith of Boston, MA, and Rick of Rapid City; Gerry’s five grandchildren: Stacey (husband Mitchell), Natalie, Derek (wife Holly), Hannah and Eric and three great-grandchildren, Miller, Sienna and Ryder.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wesley; her parents and siblings; a daughter, Patricia Gisness in infancy; and a granddaughter, Allison Gisness.
Visitation will be from 5:30-7 p.m. today, with a Christian wake service at 7 p.m., at the Osheim-Schmidt Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church with Father Kerry Prendiville presiding.
Interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Rapid City.
Memorials have been established for St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church and the Rapid City Library Foundation.
Gerry’s entire family would like to thank the entire staff of Fountain Springs Healthcare for providing her with such professional and compassionate care.
Friends may sign the online guest register and offer condolences at www.osheimschmidt.com.
