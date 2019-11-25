{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY -- Vicki L. Glanzer, 71, died Nov. 23, 2019.

Kirk Funeral Home

Service information

Nov 26
Visitation
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Nov 27
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
11:00AM
Lord of Life Lutheran
2000 Lancer Drive
Rapid City, SD 57703
