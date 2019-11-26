RAPID CITY | Vicki Glanzer, 71, passed away Nov. 23, 2019, with her family by her side, after a long and courageous battle with Scleroderma.
Vicki was born Dec. 31, 1947, in Aberdeen to Melvin and June (Smebakken) Nilsen. She grew up near Shadehill, where she attended country school and later Lemmon High School. After her father passed away, she, her mother and brother moved to Spearfish, where she graduated from high school in 1966. While in Spearfish, Vicki met the love of her life, Jeff Glanzer.
Jeff and Vicki were married in 1967 and celebrated over 52 years of blessed marriage. They began their marriage with 21 years of service in the military, starting as Jeff enlisted in the Navy with Vicki by his side. While in the Navy, they were stationed in Hawaii and San Diego. After a short break, Jeff enlisted in the Air Force and they added the Philippines, Michigan, North Dakota, and South Dakota to their service assignments. Throughout their life together, Vicki’s greatest joy was growing their family of three sons and a daughter.
In 1983, after returning to South Dakota, Vicki started her career of over 26 years with the Douglas School System. Vicki took great pride in her work with the administrators, teachers, and students and developed many life-long relationships. She proudly retired as the executive assistant to the District Superintendent. Vicki was active in professional offices during her tenure with the district and valued her time as past President with the South Dakota Office of Educational Professionals.
With great devotion, Vicki and Jeff were Charter members of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Rapid City. At Lord of Life, she served in many roles, including various church board positions, choir, pianist, and as an avid volunteer. Vicki had an angelic voice and deeply enjoyed her many years with the choir and singing for church services, funerals, and weddings.
Vicki’s greatest happiness was her family. Her beaming smile often included stories and photos of her children and grandchildren. She loved wherever family adventures took her and Jeff, with endless chapters of their joy for each other, traveling, their home, children, grandchildren, and friends.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Jeff; children, Todd (Lisa), Denver, CO, Scott (Amy) and Angela (Justin Robertson) Rapid City, Matthew (Isabelle) of Montreal, Canada; and grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Andrew, Sarah, Ali, Grace, Aidan, Braxton, Trynity (Logan), Karlie, and Teigen.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Eugene Hoffman; and brother, Gene Nilsen.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
The family extends an invitation to join for fellowship following service from 12-1:30 p.m. at Lord of Life.
In lieu of gifts, the family is asking for donations in memory of Vicki to the Scleroderma Foundation.
Family and friends may sign Vicki’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.
