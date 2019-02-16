RAPID CITY | Carol Glatzl, 77, died on Feb. 14, 2019, at the Hospice House, surrounded by her children.
Carol was born on Oct. 17, 1941, in Harvey, ND, the fourth youngest of Joseph and Margaret Muscha’s 13 children. She attended country school until 8th grade, after which she stayed home to help on the family farm. She married Ralph Glatzl on June 1, 1964, at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church in Harvey.
Carol and Ralph made their home in Casselton, ND, where they raised their children. Carol earned her GED in 1980, and furthered her education with a degree in Surgical Technology in 1998. Carol and Ralph moved to Rapid City in 2002. She worked at Westhills Assisted Living until retiring in 2006. Carol was a crossing guard for Meadowbrook Elementary School from 2010-2017. She loved the kids and sewed dozens of pairs of mittens for them. Ralph and Carol also donated coats every fall for needy children at the school.
Carol was an excellent seamstress, and especially enjoyed sewing special shirts and dresses for her grandchildren. She also loved baking cookies with the grandkids — the cookie jar was never empty at her house! Carol and Ralph always had a large vegetable garden and enjoyed canning the fruits of their labor. Everyone loved her pickles and potato salad! She also enjoyed her flower gardens.
She is survived by one son, Frank (Cindy) Glatzl and their daughter, Morgan of Florence, TX; two daughters, Janet (Marlow) Scherbenske and their sons, Kolton, Tad, and Drew, and Mary (Bob) Jacobs and their children, Allison and Aidan, all of Rapid City; six siblings, Bennie (Glennis) Muscha, Virginia Muscha, Shirley Marek, Rose (Arnold) Seefeld, Art (Judy) Muscha, and Richard (Janice) Muscha; sister-in-law, Leona Kennedy; and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph in 2016; her parents; two sisters, Margaret and Rita; and four brothers, Paul, Louis, Tony, and Willie.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 17, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Visitation will also be at 6 p.m. CST, with 7 p.m. vigil services on Monday, Feb. 18, at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Casselton, ND.
Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the church. Burial will follow at St. Leo’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Regional Health Hospice House, 224 Elk St., Rapid City, SD 57701, are appreciated.
Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.