RAPID CITY | Vyonne A. Glaze, 91, died Dec. 12, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery.

Service information

Dec 20
Memorial Service
Friday, December 20, 2019
11:00AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
1012 Soo San Drive
Rapid City, SD 57702
Dec 20
Burial
Friday, December 20, 2019
12:00AM
Mountain View Cemetery
1901 Mountain View Road
Rapid City, SD 57701
