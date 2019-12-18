RAPID CITY | Vyonne Glaze, 91, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2019 at Avantera Arrowhead. Vyonne Angelyn (Steever) was born on March 4, 1928 in Lennox. She moved to the Rapid City in her early 20s, where she met and married Jerry Glaze on Feb. 3, 1950. Vyonne and Jerry had five daughters: Jan Glaze, Kris (Leon) Nielsen, Karen Carnes, Sara Glaze, and Amy (Chad) Hendricks.
Vyonne spent over 20 years employed in retail, largely for Haggerty's Department store, as a top notch salesperson & fashion icon. No one was better at adding a touch of panache or fitting a new suit than she was.
As a lifelong Rapid City resident, Vyonne was dearly loved and will be missed by so many in our community. She was well known for her big smile, quick wit and she always made sure to say “God loves you, and so do I” to all those around her.
Vyonne is survived by her four daughters, two grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry and daughter Jan.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1012 Soo San Drive. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home (kirkfuneralhome.com).
