Glover, Mabel I.

RAPID CITY | Mable I. Glover, 89, was born on Feb. 28, 1931 in Crawford, NE, to Ernest and Lucille Miller. She died Feb. 29, 2020.
She graduated high school in Chadron, NE, in 1948. A young rancher, Merton Glover, swept her off her feet. She married Merton on August 17, 1951 in Chadron and moved to Porcupine, SD. In 1979 the ranch was sold, and they moved to Black Hawk.
She was bookkeeper of Gordon Country Club, Robbins & Stearns Lumber Company, Central States Fair and Trautman Construction. She also worked at Walmart in the fabric department.
Mable was preceded in death by her loving husband Merton in 2010; her parents; sister and brother.
She is survived by daughters, Brenna (Jim) Williams, Gillette, WY, and June (Keith) Ross, Pocatello, ID; sons, Kendall and Craig (Linda), Black Hawk; two grandsons, John Glover and Justin (Katee) Glover, Black Hawk; four granddaughters, Jamie (Corby) Scherz, Gillette, WY, Kaci (Mark) Peters, Rapid City, and Kelsi and Samantha Ross of Pocatello; five great-grandchildren; her brother, Jack (Tinny) Miller; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 6, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, she requested donations to the American Heart Association.
Her full online obituary and guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
