Glover, Mable

RAPID CITY | Mable Glover, 89, died Feb. 29, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 6, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Visitation will be for one hour prior to services.
Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis at 12:30 p.m.
To send flowers to the family of Mable Glover, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
9:30AM-10:30AM
Guaranteed delivery before Mable's Visitation begins.
Mar 6
Funeral Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Guaranteed delivery before Mable's Funeral Service begins.
Mar 6
Graveside Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
12:30PM
12:30PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
Guaranteed delivery before Mable's Graveside Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.