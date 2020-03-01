Glover, Mable
0 entries

Glover, Mable

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Mable Glover, 89, died Feb. 29, 2020.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 6, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Visitation will be for one hour prior to services.

Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis at 12:30 p.m.

To send flowers to the family of Mable Glover, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mable's Visitation begins.
Mar 6
Funeral Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
10:30AM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mable's Funeral Service begins.
Mar 6
Graveside Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
12:30PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mable's Graveside Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News