RAPID CITY | Mildred Louise Gluhm, 94, died April 13, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on April 17 at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on April 18 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Gluhm, Mildred L.
