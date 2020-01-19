Goehring, Erna W.
0 entries

Goehring, Erna W.

  • 0

ALLIANCE, Neb. | Erna W. Goehring, 94, died Jan. 15, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, S.D.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at First Baptist Church in Rapid City. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City.

To plant a tree in memory of Erna Goehring as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News