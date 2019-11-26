{{featured_button_text}}

SELBY | Esther Helen Goetz, 85, died Nov. 23, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m. CDT, with 7 p.m. prayer services today at Kesling Funeral Home in Mobridge. 

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 27, at St. John Lutheran Church in Selby. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at the Hillview Cemetery in Isabel.

