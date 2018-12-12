Try 1 month for 99¢

STURGIS | Patricia Ann Goff, 77, died Dec. 11, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 13, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 14, at Believers Fellowship. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Goff, Patricia A.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments