STURGIS | Pat, the daughter of James Dunn and Christine (Slaight) Dunn, was born July 26, 1941, in Sturgis. Pat attended school in Plainview and Sturgis, graduating from Lead High School in 1959. She joined the United States Army and was honorably discharged in June 1961. During her term, Pat had the honor of marching in the inaugural parade for President John Kennedy.
She married Farrell “Bud” Nightwine and had three children, Sheela, David, and Fred “Squeaky.” They later divorced. On Dec. 28, 1965, Pat married Fred Goff and had two children, Debra and Michael.
Pat enjoyed working with her daughters at the Four Winn’s Drive Inn before moving on to being a seamstress at Black Hills Special Services while raising her children. The family spent much time traveling and camping with the Black Hills Hillbillies and Key City Ramblers Camping Clubs.
In 1998, Pat joined the Sturgis VFW Honor Guard assisting in 2,512 funerals where she was known as “The Boss.” In 2016 and 2017, she was honored the award as Legionnaire of the Year with the American Legion.
Patricia “Pat” Goff, 77, passed away on Dec. 11, 2018, at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Fort Meade, following a lengthy illness.
Pat is survived by her husband, Fred of Sturgis; her daughter, Sheela (Dale) VanDamme of Gillette, WY; her sons, David Nightwine and Michael Goff (Marty Jacob) of Rapid City; sister, Charlotte Lewin of Rapid City; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren (with another on the way); and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her son, Fred “Squeaky” Nightwine; daughter, Debbie Huwe; great-grandson, Kyrie Wilton; grandparents; parents; brother, Jim Dunn; and her aunt, Orpha (Dunn) O’Hara.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. today at Believers Fellowship. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.
A memorial has been established.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.
