HURON | Wanda Gogolin, 85, formerly of Hermosa, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at the SunQuest Health Care Center. A private family burial will held at a later date.
Wanda Glee Lyman was born July 17, 1933, to James and Alice (Langbehn) Lyman in Huron. She attended Huron High School.
On June 4, 1950, Wanda married Marl D. “Bud” Hurd in Huron. From this union they had four children: Debra, Dan, Duke and Kim.
In 1967, they moved to Rapid City where she was employed for 28 years as an administrative assistant with Montana Dakota Utilities, retiring in 1995. They moved to Hermosa in 1992.
On Feb. 18, 2011, she married Marsel “Mike” Gogolin in Hermosa.
Wanda attended the Lutheran Church in Hermosa and was a Methodist by faith. She enjoyed playing bridge and socializing at the Senior Citizens Center. Wanda truly enjoyed her time spent at family reunions as family and friends were most important to her.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Marl D. “Bud” Hurd in 2003; two daughters, Debra Curl and Kim Craig; her parents; two grandchildren, Misty Wright and Todd Wright; her brother, James (Joyce) Lyman; and her sister, Shirley (Joe) Mayberry.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Mike Gogolin of Huron; two sons, Dan Hurd and Duke (Laurie) Hurd, all of Rapid City; three stepsons, Gary (Roxy) Gogolin of Huron, Gene (Susan) Gogolin of Middleburg, FL, and Greg (Laura) Gogolin of Rosemount, MN; one stepdaughter, Gayle Kludt of Huron; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
