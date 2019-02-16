Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Paula Michelle Goings, 48, died Feb. 12, 2019.

Wake services begin at 3 p.m., with 7 p.m. Rosary services on Feb. 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Ridge.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 18, at the church. Burial will be at Holy Rosary Catholic Mission Cemetery in Pine Ridge.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Celebrate
the life of: Goings, Paula M.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments