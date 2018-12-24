Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Marjorie Ruth (Hill) Golden, 91, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.

She was born Jan. 14, 1927, in Beloit, Wisconsin, and was married to Robert Lee Golden on Jan. 17, 1946.

She is survived by her children, Gloria Holsworth, Robert Golden, Doug Golden, and Glen Golden.

Private services will be held at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. 

Kirk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Golden, Marjorie R.
