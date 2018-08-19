Subscribe for 33¢ / day

PARKER, Colo. | Claudia D. Goldey, 87, died Aug. 14, 2018.

Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 22, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, S.D. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claudia’s name to benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

