Good Shot Jr., Carl

MANDERSON | Carl Roland Good Shot Jr., 60, died March 8, 2020.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Service information

Mar 14
Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
2:00PM
#9 Community Church
P.O. Box 277
MANDERSON, SD 57770
