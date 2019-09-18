{{featured_button_text}}
Dawn Goodsell

CUSTER | Dawn Goodsell, 54, died Sept. 12, 2019, after a brief struggle with stomach cancer.

She is survived by her husband, Heath Goodsell; son, Aaron Holden (Sarah and Stella); son, Justin Holden (Alyssia, Carter, Camden, Carson); son, Corbin Goodsell; daughter, Tristan Goodsell; and brothers, Dirk DeBlois, Dennis (Ricki) DeBlois and Brian (Pat) Hall.

Dawn was loved by many and will be missed by all.

As per Dawn's wishes there will be no services.

