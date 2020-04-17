Gortmaker, Larry
0 entries

Gortmaker, Larry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CODY, Wyo. | Larry Gortmaker, 67, formerly of the Black Hills, passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2020.

He is survived by his sons, Jamie Gortmaker of Washington and Cody (Layna, Cohen) Gortmaker of Cody.

A full obituary is available at BallardFH.com

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Gortmaker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News