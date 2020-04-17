Gortmaker, Larry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CODY, Wyo. | Larry Gortmaker, 67, formerly of the Black Hills, passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2020.

He is survived by his sons, Jamie Gortmaker of Washington and Cody (Layna, Cohen) Gortmaker of Cody.

A full obituary is available at BallardFH.com

