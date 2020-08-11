Gossman, Cindy L.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PHOENIX, Ariz. | Cindy Lee Gossman, 66, was born on Dec. 22, 1953 in Faith, SD, to Raymond and Violet Titus.

At the time of her passing, Cindy was a longtime and valued employee of National American University. Prior to that she worked at Landstrom’s Jewelry and also worked evening and weekends at Chevy’s Lounge where she touched a great many lives forming lifelong friendships.

Cindy enjoyed bowling and shooting on pool leagues with close friends in the Rapid City area. More recently she spent many hours crafting cards and crocheted items for the many craft fairs she attended with her daughter Jenn. Cindy very much enjoyed camping in the summer with her family. She spent time playing cards and dice with her sisters, cousins and aunts.

Certainly, her greatest joy in life was spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren.

The love and support she bestowed on her children and grandchildren set an example for us all to be the best people we can be. Cindy will be missed as a mother, sister, friend and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Violet Titus.