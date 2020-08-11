Gossman, Cindy L.

PHOENIX, Ariz. | Cindy Lee Gossman, 66, was born on Dec. 22, 1953 in Faith, SD, to Raymond and Violet Titus.
At the time of her passing, Cindy was a longtime and valued employee of National American University. Prior to that she worked at Landstrom’s Jewelry and also worked evening and weekends at Chevy’s Lounge where she touched a great many lives forming lifelong friendships.
Cindy enjoyed bowling and shooting on pool leagues with close friends in the Rapid City area. More recently she spent many hours crafting cards and crocheted items for the many craft fairs she attended with her daughter Jenn. Cindy very much enjoyed camping in the summer with her family. She spent time playing cards and dice with her sisters, cousins and aunts.
Certainly, her greatest joy in life was spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren.
The love and support she bestowed on her children and grandchildren set an example for us all to be the best people we can be. Cindy will be missed as a mother, sister, friend and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Violet Titus.
She is survived by her children, Troy (Misty) Gossman, Jennifer (Jerod) Hathorn, Brian (Sarah) Gossman; grandchildren, Isabelle, Oakleigh, and Bentley; her siblings, Ginny (Kevin) Shockey, Jody (Michael) Roesler, Janet (Mark) Potts, Rick (Joan) Titus, William Titus; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and her beloved dog Chloe.
We love you Graham Cracker you will be greatly missed.
Please join us for a Celebration of Cindy’s life on Saturday, Aug. 15, at the American Legion, 818 E. St. Patrick St., Rapid City. Anyone unable to attend who wishes to send a card please mail to 13833 Eventide Court, Hermosa, SD 57744.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.