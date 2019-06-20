{{featured_button_text}}
Linda Gottschalk

PHOENIX, Ariz. | Linda (Hohn) Gottschalk passed away from an illness on April 21, 2019 in Phoenix.

Linda was born Jan. 25, 1951, in Rapid City, SD, to Louis and Doris Hohn. She graduated from Rapid City High School in 1969. She worked at JD Evans Equipment for 25+ years. Linda was married to Dale Gottschalk on Oct. 22, 1991.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, at the American Legion Post 22 in Rapid City.

the life of: Gottschalk, Linda
