FORT COLLINS, Colo. | Chana Gottsleben, 27, died Aug. 4, 2019, as the result of an auto accident.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. prayer services on Aug. 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip, S.D.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 12, at the Philip High School Fine Arts Building. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

