Grable, Faye

RAPID CITY | Faye Grable, 82, was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Faye Louise Grable was born on April 9, 1938 to Floyd and Vera Brock of Holabird, SD.

On Feb. 14, 1960, Faye was united in marriage to Donald Grable in Highmore. To this union, they were blessed with three children: Robert, Rhonda and Rodney. Faye worked a variety of jobs but after she and Don moved their family to the Black Hills, they owned the Sunset Motel in Custer from 1978 to 1996 and Faye worked at Herberger’s Department Store in Rapid City from 1997 to 2011.

Faye enjoyed spending her free time watching TV with her dog Waldo, coloring and putting puzzles together with her friends.

She is survived by her three children: Robert (Carrie) Grable and Rhonda (Jeff) Alexander, all of Rapid City, and Rodney (Claire) Grable of Spearfish; seven grandchildren, Justin Grable, Jordan Grable-Mutchelknaus, Lacey Farley, Levi Alexander, LaToya Phillipe, Shelby Wallen and Taylar Grable; three great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Verna Compton of Denver, CO, Sue Grable of Rio Rancho, NM, Mono Brock and Joyce Brock both of Oregon; and special friends, Betty and Glenna of Rapid City and Melva of Chamberlain.