RAPID CITY | Rita M. Grabowska, 93, died Aug. 28, 2018.

Christian Funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 1, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

