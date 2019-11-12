{{featured_button_text}}

Grace M. Tillery

RAPID CITY | Grace M. Tillery, 96, died Nov. 10, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 14, at the funeral home. Burial will be at noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

To send flowers to the family of Grace Tillery, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Nov 13
Visitation
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Grace's Visitation begins.
Nov 14
Funeral
Thursday, November 14, 2019
10:00AM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Grace's Funeral begins.
Nov 14
Burial
Thursday, November 14, 2019
11:00AM-11:30AM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Grace's Burial begins.

Tags

Load comments