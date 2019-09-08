{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Darlene C. Graff, 86, died Sept. 5, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 12, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 13, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Rapid City. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City.

 

