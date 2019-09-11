RAPID CITY | Darlene Christina Graff passed away Sept. 5, 2019, at Rapid Regional Hospital, at the age of 86.
Darlene was born on April 9, 1933, in Long Lake, SD. She married Reinie Graff on May 7, 1950, in Leola, SD. After they married, they moved to Hosmer, SD and built a farm and worked there for a few years.
In 1958 they moved to Aberdeen, SD where Darlene worked a few different jobs. In 1972 they move to Rapid City, where Darlene worked at the Super Duper Bakery. Later she worked for Sears and then Renec Motel until she retired.
Darlene was a member of Saint Paul's Lutheran Church. She loved to cook and bake for friends and family.
Honored to share her life are her children, Roy and Kathy Graff of Rapid City, Roger Graff of Las Vegas, NV, Ella Graff (deceased), Elda and Doug (deceased) West of Las Vegas, NV, Debbie and Carlos Colon of Rapid City. Randy (deceased) and Terri Graff Yankton, SD. Rhonda and Bill Swenson of Spearfish, SD; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one kitty cat.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers; and two sisters; two children and one son-in-law.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
Everyone is invited to join the family for a reception at the church following the burial.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City. www.kirkfuneralhome.com.
