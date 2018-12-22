Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Edmond Wayne Graham, 59, died Dec. 19, 2018.

A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 22, at the Eagle’s Club.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home

