RAPID CITY | Dorothy Sophia Grant, 87, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the Hospice House.
Dorothy was born Oct. 16, 1932, in St. Louis, MO to August and Sophia (Laub) Lohman. She was married to James T. Grant Jr. on Feb. 2, 1958, in St. Louis, MO.
Dorothy was loved by so many as she was the best soccer Grandma anyone could ask for. From Rushmore Soccer, BH Rapids, Central and Stevens HS, and USD Coyotes, she went to every game she could (even in snowstorms). She also enjoyed visiting her grandchildren in Nevada, fishing with them and watching their soccer games. She was kind, generous and had a heart of gold. She will be dearly missed.
Dorothy is survived by her children: James Thomas (Belinda) Grant III, Susan (Glenn) Keller; brother, Richard Lohman; six grandchildren, Matthew Keller, Shannon Keller, Sierra Young, Cheyenne Young, Adriana Grant, and Jimmie Grant.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Barbara Grant; and son Jeffrey Grant.
As per her wishes cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date.
Condolences can be posted at https://www.osheimschmidt.com.
