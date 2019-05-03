{{featured_button_text}}

NORRIS | Charleen “Sis” Helen (Livermont) Grass, 77, died April 30, 2019.

Visitation will be at 3 p.m. MT on May 5, at the Norris Community Center, with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m. MT.

Services will be at 10 a.m. MT on May 6, at the Norris Bible Church. Burial to follow at the Grass Family Homestead in Norris.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

