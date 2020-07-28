Grauf, Gerrie

SIOUX FALLS | Gerrie (Geraldine Lorraine Hilton) Grauf was born June 6, 1960 in Rapid City to Gloria Faye (Shaw) Hilton and Gerald Loran Hilton.
Gerrie is dancing in heaven departing from Sioux Falls on July 25, 2020, with a crash of thunder and bolt of lightning.
Miller Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD is honored to assist with arrangements. For online obituary and guest register please go to the website at millerfh.com.
