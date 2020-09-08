 Skip to main content
Gray, Dora 'Louise'
Gray, Dora 'Louise'

EDGEMONT | Dora ‘Louise’ Gray, 84, died May 28, 2020.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at the Edgemont Baptist Church with committal service immediately following.

Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

