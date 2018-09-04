Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Anthony M. Graziano, 29, died Aug. 20, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 29 at Calvary Lutheran Church. Burial was at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

