RAPID CITY | Caleb Lee Green, 16, died June 24, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. prayer services on June 30, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on July 1, at Faith Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

the life of: Green, Caleb L.
