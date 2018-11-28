SIOUX FALLS | Helen Joann (Veurink) Green, 71, entered fully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Nov. 25, 2018, from Sanford Ava’s Hospice House.
Helen is survived by her beloved husband, Rod Green; son, Scott Green along with his wife, Karla, and their children Zoe, Phoebe, and Cleo; and son, Brian Green along with his wife, Amy, and their children Elizabeth (Ellie), Grace, and Madelyn (Mady). Helen is also survived by her brother, Gary (Ruth) Veurink; sisters, Rosalie (Edgar) Ligtenberg and Marlys (Dean) Severson; brothers-in-law, Gary (Janet) Green, Ron (Christy) Green, Bob Green; sister-in-law, Connie (Leroy) Geiken; and many nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. (CST) on Friday, Nov. 30, at Heritage Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, at Shalom Christian Reformed Church.
Memorial donations may be made to the Furniture Mission, 209 N. Nesmith Ave., Sioux Falls, SD, 57103, where Helen lovingly volunteered in recent years.
