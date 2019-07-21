RAPID CITY | Arvilla I. Greene, 89, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Westhills Village Health Care.
Arvilla was born August 13, 1929 near Bixby, SD, to William and Sarah (Knittel) Lang. She grew up on the family farm near Bixby until her family moved to Rapid City.
Arvilla graduated from Rapid City High School in 1947. After graduation she married George T. Greene Sr., who was in the military stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base. Arvilla’s life as a service wife led her to live in many places. She lived in Cheyenne, WY, Japan, Moses Lake, WA, and Sumter, SC. After retiring, they made their home in Rapid City.
While living in Cheyenne, Arvilla gave birth to three children, Vera (John) Henderson of Pierre, George (Lesa) Greene Jr. of Rapid City, and Robert (Jan) Greene of Vancouver, WA. After moving back to Rapid City, Arvilla was a dedicated employee who worked at Braun’s Woman’s Apparel store for many years. George and Arvilla were married for 60 years. She lost her husband in 2007 at Westhills Village after a long battle with leukemia. Arvilla enjoyed going to church and visiting with friends and family.
In addition to her children, Arvilla is survived by five grandchildren, Michael Henderson, Dawn (Cory) Holmes, Alicia (Jeff) Counsellor, Joshua (Christina) Greene and Jill (Johnathan) So and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents, William Lang and Sarah V. Lang Nelson; and her stepfather, Vernard Nelson.
Arvilla’s family would like to thank Westhills Village for all the kindness that they showed Arvilla through the years.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Pine Lawn Memorial Park mausoleum.
