{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Arvilla Greene, 89, died July 15, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 10 a.m. on July 23, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Celebrate
the life of: Greene, Arvilla
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments