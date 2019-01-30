March 26, 1934 to Jan. 29, 2019
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. | Faye "Joyce" was a South Dakota native, growing up on her parents' ranch north of Philip, and attending nursing school in Sioux Falls. She married Walter "Stewart" Crisp on Nov. 12, 1955, and they had two children, Michelle and Kelly. The couple lived in Belle Fourche. Stewart died in an airplane crash in 1963.
Joyce married her beloved Gary on June 30, 1973, and they continued to live in Belle Fourche until 2016, when they moved to Oklahoma to be nearer to three of their collective five children.
Joyce cared deeply for the children of her community. She was known to many as “the” school nurse in Belle Fourche during the 1970s and 1980s. She and Gary also served as foster parents at Inyan Kara, a group foster home near Sundance, WY. She and Gary were active in the Belle Fourche Country Club and made many good friends and memories in the golf community there.
Joyce is survived by five children: Michelle (Doug) Brooker, Cyndi (Dave) Devenport, Tony (Anita) Greenwalt, Kelly Crisp and Laura (Richard) Mounce; as well as 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Stewart Crisp and Gary Greenwalt; parents, Marcus (Billy) and Sophia Marrington; and sisters, Helen Aspaas and Lucile (Celie) Bumpass.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. CST on Thursday, Jan. 31, at Woodland Cemetery in Sand Springs.
The family suggests that should friends desire, memorials may be made to the children’s charity of their choice.
