Barbara Griffin

CUSTER | Barbara Bernice Griffin passed away peacefully Dec. 31, 2018.

She was born Nov. 11, 1925, to Lyle and Bea Barker in Rochford, the third of eight children. She graduated from Deadwood High School in 1943, and received her RN degree from Sacred Heart Hospital in 1946. Barbara moved to Hot Springs, where she met and married Edward Griffin in 1947. They had three sons. The family lived in Alaska, Washington, and Oregon before moving back to South Dakota when Ed retired.

Barbara was an avid golfer, and represented South Dakota in the Senior Olympics.

She is survived by her sons, Mike (Glennda) and Bill; sisters, Beverly Howey, Sharon (Gary) Frohme, and Becky Barker; five grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial will take place on July 21, 2019, in Rochford.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Storehouse in Custer.

Friends and family may sign her online guestbook and leave written condolences at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.

