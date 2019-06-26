{{featured_button_text}}

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. | Loyd "Jerry" Griffith, 80, died June 9, 2019.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on June 30, at the Union Center (S.D.) Community Baptist Church, with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be at the White Owl (S.D.) Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis, S.D.

