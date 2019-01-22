RAPID CITY | Edith Louise (Chase) Groethe passed away Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, peacefully at home, with family.
Third of ten children, Edith was born July 12, 1928, in Colorado to John W. and Dorothy Ellen (Gordin) Chase. She is survived by six sisters, six children, eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Many others hold her dear.
Horse and guest wrangler, cook, square dancer, pianist, home, den, and room mother. Retired from MDU, traveled some, returned to Hawaii often. She will be missed.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Behrens -Wilson Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.