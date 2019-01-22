Try 1 month for 99¢
Edith Groethe

RAPID CITY | Edith Louise (Chase) Groethe passed away Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, peacefully at home, with family.

Third of ten children, Edith was born July 12, 1928, in Colorado to John W. and Dorothy Ellen (Gordin) Chase. She is survived by six sisters, six children, eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Many others hold her dear.

Horse and guest wrangler, cook, square dancer, pianist, home, den, and room mother. Retired from MDU, traveled some, returned to Hawaii often. She will be missed.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Behrens -Wilson Funeral Home.

