Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Edith L. Groethe, 90, died Jan. 18, 2019.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 23, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Mt. View Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Groethe, Edith L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments