{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Bernita Gail Grohmann, 72, died July 27, 2019.

A Ceremonial Tribute will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 17, at Kline Funeral Chapel.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Prairie City Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Bernita Grohmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments