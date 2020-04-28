Grooms, Alice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GORDON, Neb. | Alice Grooms, 81, passed away April 25, 2020 at Gordon Countryside Care Nursing Home.

She was born August 13, 1938, in Hughes County, South Dakota, to Milo and Rachel Brookens. Alice graduated from Interior High School and attended the National College of Business.

Alice married Walter O’Rourke and they had three children together, Rick, Donna and Wanda. She then married Lee Hamm and they had a son, Allen. Later she married Henry Grooms.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Milo and Rachel Brookens; sister, Edith Bettelyoun; and her husbands, Walter O’Rourke and Lee Hamm.

Alice is survived by her sons, Rick (Kim) O’Rourke and Allen (Mary) Hamm; her daughters, Donna O’Rourke and Wanda O’Rourke; her brother, Eugene Brookens; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in Interior, SD.

Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

