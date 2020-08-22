Grooms, Alice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GORDON, Neb. | Alice Grooms, 81, passed away April 25, 2020 at Gordon Countryside Care Nursing Home.

She was born Aug. 13, 1938 in Hughes County, SD, to Milo and Rachel Brookens. Alice graduated from Interior High School and attended the National College of Business.

Alice married Walter O’Rourke and they had three children, Rick, Donna and Wanda. She then married Lee Hamm and they had a son, Allen. Later, she married Henry Grooms.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Milo and Rachel Brookens; sister, Edith Bettelyoun; and husbands, Walter O’Rourke and Lee Hamm.

Alice is survived by her sons, Rick (Kim) O’Rourke and Allen (Mary) Hamm; her daughters, Donna O’Rourke and Wanda O’Rourke; her brother, Eugene Brookens; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Interior Community Center.

