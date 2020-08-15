You have permission to edit this article.
Grooms, Alice

GORDON, Neb. | Alice Grooms, 81, died April 25, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Interior (S.D.) Community Center.

