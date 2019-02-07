Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | David M. Gross, 66, died Feb. 5, 2019.

Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 9, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at the Pringle Cemetery.

Gross, David M.
